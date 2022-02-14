SC asks Centre to study model builder-buyer agreement rules framed by states

SC asks Centre to study builder-buyer agreement rules

The bench was hearing a PIL by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to protect home buyers from exploitative practices

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Feb 14 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 18:59 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters file photo

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Union government to ascertain if the rules were adopted by the states with regard to the model builder-buyer agreement recommended by it.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to assess if there was deviation in the rules framed by the Centre and states.

The court also appointed advocate Devashish Bharuka as amicus curiae in the matter.

The bench was hearing a PIL by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to protect home buyers from exploitative practices by the real estate developers.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that the statutory rules have been framed. States have notified those rules, barring West Bengal and other states from the North East region.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy appearing for the petitioners sought a direction for a minimum set of guidelines for the protection of the consumers.

