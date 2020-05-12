SC asks govt to consider plea to evacuate pregnant woman from the US

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came to rescue a woman from Bengaluru by asking the Union government to do the needful as she wanted evacuation from the USA due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The Centre agreed to let her board the flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Taking up the matter, a bench of L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, and Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider the plea made by Pooja Choudhary.

Initially, the court wanted to put her plea for consideration on Wednesday but her counsel Sanjay M Nuli submitted that her petition would become ineffective by then as an Air India Flight was scheduled to take off from San Francisco on May 13.

Nuli also submitted the top court had passed an order in another case directing for giving priority to a group of women in evacuation from the UAE as they were in the advanced stage of pregnancy.

The court then called Mehta who said in view of the health condition of the petitioner, a serious attempt is being made to allow her to board the flight.

Stuck in the USA for over three months after the suspension of flights due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Bengaluru resident, her husband, and their 18-month-old daughter had approached the Supreme Court as any delay in evacuation would imperil her health due to advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The petitioners contended they were stranded in Dayton, Nevada in the USA where most hospitals have been converted for COVID-19 treatment and they were not having insurance and were not in a financial position to afford to get treatment in the private Hospitals.

"It is the duty of the State to ensure that the Petitioner who is pregnant and is stuck in the USA in a vulnerable condition is brought back to India in time and is given proper treatment as it is not only the question of the petitioner’s life alone but also the unborn child," they said.

The woman said she wanted to deliver her child in India. She has been suffering psychologically having regard to the fact that she is stranded in the USA with expected delivery date of July 17 nears.

During their stay, the petitioners approached the authorities concerned including Embassy in the USA for evacuation but their names were not included in the list of passengers of the scheduled flight.