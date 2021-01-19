SC asks HCs, DGPs to file responses on expeditious trial of cheque bounce cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked various High Courts to file their responses within four weeks in connection with its suo motu case on expeditious trial of cheque bounce cases.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said the High Courts, which had submitted their response should do it through their Registrar Generals and states/UTs through their DGPs.

The court was hearing its suo motu case on expeditious trial of cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

"In these circumstances, having regard to the importance of the matter for the administration of justice of various states, we are of the view that High Courts through their registrar general and states/UTs through their DGP shall submit a response within 4 weeks," the bench said.

The bench pointed out that the court had in its last hearing asked various state HCs to take this matter seriously.

Out of 25 High Courts, 14 have submitted their respective reports, 11 HCs have submitted the draft scheme, in connection with speedy disposal and trial of cheque dishonour cases.

The court, in its order of October 27, 2020 asked the DGs of police to file their reports with regard to summons and other issues.

So far, only seven DGs had filed their responses, the court said.