SC asks hospital if cost can be reduced on woman's plea for Rs one crore aid from PM-CARES

The Supreme Court on Friday asked a Secunderabad-based hospital if something could be done at their level to reduce the treatment cost of a man whose wife sought Rs one crore aid from the PM-CARES Fund for lung transplant required due to Covid-19 infection.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose clarified that they were not giving any direction but just wanted to know if the cost can be reduced.

A counsel, appearing for the hospital, submitted that the condition of the patient has improved and he may not require the transplant.

The bench asked him to ascertain the conditions and inform the court on Monday, August 16.

The court was hearing a plea by Sheela Mehra who sought financial assistance for the medical procedure under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In her plea filed through advocate Krishna Kumar Singh, the woman said no life should meet its end for the reason of financial constraints and the state is duty-bound to extend help in appropriate cases as the PM-CARES Fund is a national endeavour to provide relief to the persons in a distress situation.

The counsel said Rs three lakh from PMO's office and Rs two lakh have been sanctioned from the MP Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the woman, which was highly insufficient.

On May 4, 2021, the man got infected with Covid-19. With high doses of steroids, the condition of her husband got worsened. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). After initial treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, he was shifted to Yashoda hospital, Secunderabad on June 11 for lung transplant. At present, he is at KIMS hospital, where his treatment is costing Rs two lakh per day and requires one crore for the transplant due to his grim situation.