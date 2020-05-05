SC refuses to consider Jairam Ramesh's PIL

SC asks Jairam Ramesh to approach government for universal food coverage

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a PIL by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for granting universal food coverage to all during the COVID-19 pandemic, asking him to make a representation to the Union Government.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai said there was a problem as people are approaching the court under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution without making a representation to the government.

"Such petitions should be preceded by some initiative," the bench said.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Ramesh, said the matter was related to food security. The petition was by the one who was instrumental in the legislation, National Food Security Act, 2013, he said.

The people did have ration cards of the local area where they worked but it is not accepted in areas where they have returned, he said.

Khurshid said the ration card should not be necessary in such cases. The Finance Minister has made a formal announcement of doubling rations, but it can't come to any benefit of the people who don't have cards, he said. He added that the Supreme Court's judgment in Swaraj Abhiyan case should be implemented.

The government has decided to launch one nation one ration card scheme but that will take time. We need to have a policy to deal with COVID-19 situation, he submitted.

The bench, however, said somebody who was not in his local place may have difficulty but those who have returned will be taken care of by the state governments.

The bench also pointed out that in such a large problem, some aberrations will arise and efforts were being made.

"We can ask the Solicitor General to look into it. Hopefully, after third phase of lockdown, things should start looking up," the bench said.

The Court asked the petitioner to withdraw the petition and make a detailed representation to the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Lockdown
Food
Jairam Ramesh
Salman Khurshid
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 