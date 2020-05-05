SC asks Jairam Ramesh to approach government for universal food coverage

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a PIL by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for granting universal food coverage to all during the COVID-19 pandemic, asking him to make a representation to the Union Government.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai said there was a problem as people are approaching the court under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution without making a representation to the government.

"Such petitions should be preceded by some initiative," the bench said.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Ramesh, said the matter was related to food security. The petition was by the one who was instrumental in the legislation, National Food Security Act, 2013, he said.

The people did have ration cards of the local area where they worked but it is not accepted in areas where they have returned, he said.

Khurshid said the ration card should not be necessary in such cases. The Finance Minister has made a formal announcement of doubling rations, but it can't come to any benefit of the people who don't have cards, he said. He added that the Supreme Court's judgment in Swaraj Abhiyan case should be implemented.

The government has decided to launch one nation one ration card scheme but that will take time. We need to have a policy to deal with COVID-19 situation, he submitted.

The bench, however, said somebody who was not in his local place may have difficulty but those who have returned will be taken care of by the state governments.

The bench also pointed out that in such a large problem, some aberrations will arise and efforts were being made.

"We can ask the Solicitor General to look into it. Hopefully, after third phase of lockdown, things should start looking up," the bench said.

The Court asked the petitioner to withdraw the petition and make a detailed representation to the government.