JNU 'sex racket': SC asks if any dossier given by prof

SC asks JNU to verify whether any dossier submitted by professor depicting university as den of organised sex racket

Amita Singh, a professor, had allegedly submitted a dossier depicting the university as a den for 'organised sex racket'.

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 03 2023, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 19:25 ist
A view of the admin block of JNU. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to verify if there was any dossier submitted by a professor allegedly depicting the university as a “den of organised sex racket”.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia sought to know from the counsel representing Amita Singh, Professor and Chairperson of the Centre for Study of Law and Governance at JNU, if she had submitted a dossier to the JNU Vice-Chancellor. 

Also Read | Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 on July 11

As advocate R P Gupta, representing Singh, denied it, the bench decided to examine her plea against the Delhi High Court's order, which had set aside a summons issued to the editor and deputy editor of news portal The Wire in a criminal defamation case over the publication of the dossier.

“We would also like JNU, through the Vice-Chancellor, to verify if any dossier was submitted at all, to what effect and by whom,” the bench asked.

The petitioner had challenged validity of March 29 order by the High Court quashing the summons issued to the editor and deputy editor of The Wire in the criminal defamation case.

In the trial court, the complainant had argued that the accused persons had launched a campaign to malign her reputation.

Supreme Court
Jawaharlal Nehru University
JNU
Education
Higher Education
India News

