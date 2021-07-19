SC asks Kerala govt to respond to plea against lockdown relaxation for Bakrid despite high Covid-19 cases

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Kerala government to respond to a plea questioning three-day relaxation in lockdown restrictions for Bakrid festival despite high number of Covid-19 cases in the cases.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai decided to consider the application filed by P K D Nambiar, a Delhi resident, on Tuesday.

The application was filed in the suo motu case initiated by the Supreme Court in connection with Uttar Pradesh government's decision on Kawad Yatra.

On Monday, the top court disposed of the matter with regard to Kawad Yatra in Uttar Pradesh following the state government's decision to cancel it.

Read: VHP objects to easing of Covid restrictions for Eid-ul-Azha in Kerala

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Nambiar, pointed towards high number of cases in Kerala. He said positivity rate in Kerala was 10.9 per cent, while in UP, it was 0.42 per cent when the court took suo motu cognisance of Kawad Yatra.

Kerala government counsel sought time to file a reply in the matter.

The plea contended that despite discontentment shown by the top court over the yatra, the Kerala government was acting in a casual manner by relaxing Covid norms. "To the utter dismay of India's citizens, Kerala government announced a three-day relaxation of lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 keeping in view the upcoming Bakrid festival," the plea said.

The plea said it was shocking that in a medical emergency, the government was playing with lives of citizens through such measures.

It also claimed the Kerala government’s move was in total contravention with July 16 order by the court.

On July 16, the top court had pointed out that fear of a third Covid wave loomed large over all Indians as it asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision on Kawad Yatra.

"We are prima facie view that this is a matter concerning every citizen and all other sentiments, including religious, are subservient to right to life of citizens," the bench had then said.

Subsequently, the UP government cancelled the yatra.