SC asks Rajasthan police to probe mysterious death of NLU student afresh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Rajasthan police to probe afresh the mysterious death of Vikrant Nagaich, a student of National Law University, Jodhpur in 2017.

A bench, presided over by Justice R F Nariman, set aside the closure report filed by the state police and ordered for a de novo investigation into the matter.

The court had on July 8 given the Rajasthan police two months time to complete its investigation.

The court on September 8 reserved its judgement on a plea by Neetu Kumar Nagaich, the mother of the deceased, seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

The top court had on June 8 asked the state government to explain as to why they failed to achieve a headway for over three years.

Advocates Sunil Fernandes and Astha Sharma, who appeared for the petitioner, have accused the state police of "lackadaisical and callous manner of probe" into the FIR lodged on June 29, 2018 with Jodhpur's Mandore police station.

"The state police have not even investigated on the basis of 13 to 15 areas which were pointed to the Investigating Officer by the father of the deceased student, a retired colonel of the army," they said.

The petitioner claimed the state was criminally negligent in the investigation or was trying to cover up for the perpetrators or had some mala fide intention.

Vikrant, a third-year law student, was found dead on August 14, 2017 under unnatural circumstances near the railway track opposite the university. The authorities first tried to present the case as that of suicide due to alleged depression, though there was no such evidence.

After about 10 months of the incident, the FIR was lodged but the CID-CB failed to arrive at any outcome. Petitioner's husband Colonel Jayant Nagaich procured an Internal Railway Enquiry Report, which showed no record of any incident or accident by any member of the lobby crew, locomotive drivers or guards of the trains on the date.

The petitioner also approached the Rajasthan HC which on February 24, 2020, disposed of the matter though the investigating agency, amongst other things, failed to create a digital footprint, including retrieval of mobile records, of the circumstances surrounding the place of the incident, which would have led to the apprehension of the offenders.