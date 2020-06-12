SC asks TN to explain steps taken on liquor sale

SC asks Tamil Nadu to explain how guidelines followed on sale of liquor

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 15:20 ist
People stand in a queue to buy liquor following Tasmac shops reopened after a week, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain the steps taken out for sale of liquor, while maintaining social distancing, after it stayed the order for online sale and home delivery.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah gave three weeks to the state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) to file an affidavit.

The court orally rejected a contention that the Madras High Court should be allowed to consider the writ petitions against open sale as senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for TASMAC, opposed it.

During the hearing, the bench said it was not for the court to decide how liquor was to be sold.

The state counsel maintained that it can't be directed for online sale and home deliveries of liquor. They said guidelines have been issued to maintain social distancing at shops.

On May 15, in a relief to Tamil Nadu government, the court had stayed the Madras HC orders that directed for only online sale and home delivery of liquor due to overcrowding seen at vends.

The TASMAC shops were re-opened on May 7, 2020 after a 44-day shutdown. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu
Liquor
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 