SC asks Tamil Nadu to explain how guidelines followed on sale of liquor

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain the steps taken out for sale of liquor, while maintaining social distancing, after it stayed the order for online sale and home delivery.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah gave three weeks to the state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) to file an affidavit.

The court orally rejected a contention that the Madras High Court should be allowed to consider the writ petitions against open sale as senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for TASMAC, opposed it.

During the hearing, the bench said it was not for the court to decide how liquor was to be sold.

The state counsel maintained that it can't be directed for online sale and home deliveries of liquor. They said guidelines have been issued to maintain social distancing at shops.

On May 15, in a relief to Tamil Nadu government, the court had stayed the Madras HC orders that directed for only online sale and home delivery of liquor due to overcrowding seen at vends.

The TASMAC shops were re-opened on May 7, 2020 after a 44-day shutdown.