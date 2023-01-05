SC asks UP DGP to provide details on premature release of life term convicts

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh's police head to inform if the state government has complied with a previous direction to release life term convicts prematurely in terms of its own policy.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha asked the DGP, Uttar Pradesh to file an affidavit in his personal affidavit in this regard.

After hearing UP's Additional Advocate General Ardhendumauli Prasad, the court, in its orders, asked the DGP to inform about the number of steps taken in pursuance of the judgement in Rashidul Zafar case and the institutional arrangements put in place.

The court sought information as to how many convicts are eligible for premature release district wise and how many cases have been considered for premature release since the judgment of Rashidul Zafar passed on September 6, 2022.

It also asked as to how many such cases were pending and the time period by which those cases will be considered.

The court appointed advocate Rishi Malhotra as amicus curiae in the matter.

The bench also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Legal Services Authority saying it would be asked to visit each prison in the state to ascertain the number of prisoners, eligible for premature release.

In its last year's judgement, the court had dealt with a batch of cases which emanated from Uttar Pradesh, related to premature release of 512 convicts who were undergoing a sentence of imprisonment for life.

The UP government on August 1, 2018, issued a remission policy for prisoners undergoing life imprisonment. According to the government, for a lifer to be considered for premature release, the prisoner should undergo 16 years of actual sentence and 4 years of remission – 20 years of total sentence. The policy was amended subsequently in July 2021, 16 years actual sentence and 4 years remission was not changed, but a rider was added that to be eligible the convict must be above 60 years.

The top court had said that all cases for premature release of convicts undergoing imprisonment for life should be considered in terms of the policy dated August 1, 2018. It added that the restriction that a life convict is not eligible for premature release until attaining the age of sixty years, which was introduced by the policy of July 28 2021, stands deleted by the amendment dated May 27, 2022. Hence, no case for premature release shall be rejected on that ground, it said.

The top court had then also said that there was no requirement for the convict to submit an application for premature release, and jail authorities must consider their cases automatically.