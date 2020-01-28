SC bail to 15 life-term convicts in 2002 post-Godhra riots case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 15 life-term convicts in the 2002 post-Godhra riots at Sardarpura in Anand, where 33 people were burnt alive, but directed them not to enter Gujarat until their appeal was finally decided by it.

The top court directed two batches of convicts to undertake some spiritual and social service during their stay at Indore and Jabalpur respectively.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant took into consideration facts that the convicts have been held guilty on the basis of deposition by one or two eyewitnesses and secondly they had been out on parole, furlough and bail earlier for a period between 150 and 550 days, without any report of violation of conditions.

The convicts were represented by senior advocate P S Patwalia and advocate Astha Sharma and the state by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court directed that the convicts would be released on bail on furnishing a bail bond to the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety to the equal sum, along with other conditions.

The High Court had convicted 17 and acquitted 14 others in the 2002 case.

