SC bail to P Chidambaram, but will remain in ED custody

Supreme Court has granted bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case registered by the CBI. Congress leader P Chidambaram is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media case.

"P Chidambaram can be released provided he is not arrested in any other case and on the personal bond of Rs 1 lakh," Supreme Court said. He has to make himself available for interrogation, he said.

More to follow..