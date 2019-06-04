SC bars Puducherry CM from enacting some Cabinet moves

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained the Congress government in Union Territory of Puducherry from implementing any Cabinet decision having financial implications, in the latest chapter in power tussle between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

A bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah issued a notice to the CM on a plea by Bedi, as an administrator of the Union Territory, as well as the Union government.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi and A N S Nadkarni contended the CM had convened a Cabinet meeting on June 7 with agenda items having huge financial implications.

Lekhi said, "The CM is issuing orders and rendering office of L-G as redundant."

He contended that the situation as prevailed before the high court's judgement of April 30 should be allowed over there. The application by the administrator should a direction for maintaining status quo ante over there with regard to exercise of administrative power.

"There can't be a flip flop as the issue involved administration of a Union Territory," he said.

"What CM is doing, he issues contempt threat to the officers... The high court's judgement follows Delhi's case which is sui generis and can't be followed in Puducherry," Lekhi maintained.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram opposed the plea, saying the apex court had earlier declined to stay the Madras High Court's judgement.

They appeared for the other side including a Congress MLA on whose plea the high court passed its judgement curtailing power of the L-G.

The top court, however, said, "The main issue is yet to be considered. To order maintaining status quo ante is very difficult."

"We are granting only limited relief," the bench said.

The court ordered that any decision by the Cabinet convened on June 7 having financial implications including transfer of land shall not be implemented till the next date of hearing, June 21.