SC bats for panel as govt-farmers talks 'not working'; notice to Centre, states on pleas for removing protesting farmers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said a committee with representatives from farmers unions can be formed to resolve the issue of road blockade at Delhi by those protesting against three farm laws.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde posted a PIL by a law student, Ritvik Singh for consideration on Thursday.

The court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it intended to set up a committee, consisting of representatives of farmers unions across country, government and other stakeholders to resolve this issue.

"This will soon become a national issue," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said. "Your negotiations with protesting farmers have not worked apparently till nowm" the bench said.

The court issued notice to the Centre on the PIL seeking removal of farmers from blocking the roads at Delhi borders.

The petitioner referred to the apex court's judgement of October 7 in the Amit Sahni case (Shaheen Bagh) where it was held public roads and spaces can't be occupied in an indefinite manner for protests, causing inconvenience to the people, as such demonstrations must be organised at designated places only.

The court asked the petitioner to include farmers' unions as parties.