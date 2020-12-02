SC brushes aside comparison of Arnab's case with Kappan, saying every case is different

The Supreme Court on Wednesday brushed aside a bid by senior advocate Kapil Sibal to compare the case of Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami with that of Kerala journalist, Siddique Kappan, saying every criminal case is different.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), cited quick relief to Goswami, who was arrested in abetment to suicide case.

Kappan was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on October 5 while he was on way to Hathras. The police invoked stringent charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sibal submitted before a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde that Goswami’s plea was decided by the top court though his bail petition was pending before the trial court.

He made this submission, as the court asked him if he has approached the Allahabad High Court seeking relief in the matter.

“In Goswami's case, bail was pending before the lower court and still this court entertained it," he said.

Maintaining, "every case is different”, the court asked Sibal, “are you willing to go to the court below?”

Sibal, for his part, replied in negative. The case involved grave violations and insisted on arguing the matter before the top court. “The FIR itself is false. He was arrested on the basis of false allegations," Sibal said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, said the investigation into the matter has revealed some "shocking" details. He said Kappan claimed that he is working as a journalist in a Kerala-based daily but that newspaper was closed two years.

The court posted the matter for consideration next week.