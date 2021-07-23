SC cautions Delhi govt to refrain from filing repeated pleas against Haryana on water supply

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Delhi government to refrain from filing one petition after another in connection with its dispute with Haryana government on supply of water to the national capital.

A bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao dismissed a contempt petition filed by the Delhi Jal Board against the Haryana government for alleged wilful disobedience of the February 1996 order. The court asked Delhi to engage and negotiate with the Haryana on the issue.

As senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the DJB, read out an earlier order of the top court, the bench asked him, “please, tell us what is the contempt?”

Singh said the water level at Wazirabad should be kept at full.

"This is your fourth petition. We are warning you, please advise the government to refrain the government from filing petitions after petitions," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Singh.

Singh, for his part, said why should he not file petitions, when Haryana was not supplying the required water.

Delhi is heavily dependent on water from Yamuna River, however Haryana is saying, we will use water for agriculture but not give to Delhi for drinking purposes, Singh said.

"We don’t want to get into all this. You tell us how is there a contempt," the bench again asked Singh, who said 80 Cusecs was supposed to come through the river, and not a single cusec reached.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Haryana government, termed the plea as complete abuse of the process. He said that Haryana was releasing more than 1000 cusecs of water, as per the Yamuna River Allocation Board.