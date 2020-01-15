SC closes contempt against woman who falsely accused IPS officer of making attempt on her life

The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed a suo motu contempt case against a woman after she apologised for a “false statement” on the involvement of a West Bengal cadre IPS officer, whom she also accused of rape, in making attempt on her life in Delhi.

“We accept her unconditional apology. It seems she has been mentally disturbed and resorted to psychiatric care,” a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The top court had on December 10 issued the suo motu contempt notice against her.

She had got a rape FIR registered in 2018 against the Facebook-friend officer following his refusal to marriage. The court had then rejected her plea to transfer the rape FIR lodged in Delhi, and to shift an FIR lodged by the officer's mother for alleged extortion of Rs 15 lakh with Bashirhat police station in West Bengal to a central investigating agency.

During the hearing, the woman got another FIR registered here on October 18, 2019, contending her life would come to end as she was under the constant radar of the officer and she was hit by a car and left injured.

The Crime Branch of Delhi, which retrieved the CCTV footages, stated that no such incident had actually occurred. Instead, “a Thela (cart) driven by a child is seen scraped the left leg of the complainant while she was attempting to hire an auto. She is seen looking towards the Thela and then moving away. She made no attempt to stop him,” the court had said.

"As it now turns out, all these prima facie means that the allegations in her sworn statement before this court were not truthful,” the court had said, initiating action against her.