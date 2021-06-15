SC closes criminal proceedings against Italian marines, transfers Rs 10 crore compensation to Kerala HC

SC closes criminal proceedings against Italian marines

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the case against two Italian Marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, who were accused of killing of two Indian fishermen off Kerala coast in 2012, by invoking Article 142, Bar and Bench reported.

The court transferred the Rs 10 crore compensation to Kerala HC and ordered its distribution.

More details awaited.

