SC collegium approves 3 names as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

SC collegium has approved justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia as permanent judges of Gauhati HCand S Hukato Swu

PTI,
  • Sep 13 2021, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 12:34 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

Headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, the collegium approved the proposals at a meeting held on September 9 which were uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.

The names which have been approved are justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S Hukato Swu.

Besides Ramana, justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges. 

