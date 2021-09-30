Collegium recommends 16 names for elevaton as HC judges

SC Collegium approves proposal for elevation of 16 names as judges for 4 High Courts

SC Collegium also recommended the name of advocate Sandeep Moudgil, for appointment as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi ,
  • Sep 30 2021, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 18:22 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, has recommended 16 names for elevation as judges in Bombay, Gujarat, Orissa and Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

In its meeting held on September 29, the Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers A L Pansare, S C More, U S Joshi-Phalke, and B P Deshpande as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Besides, it recommended names of advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra as judges of the Orissa High Court.

In another decision, the top court's Collegium approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

It also recommended the name of advocate Sandeep Moudgil, for appointment as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Bombay High Court
Orissa High Court
N V Ramana

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

 