SC Collegium approves proposal for elevation of 16 names as judges for 4 High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, has recommended 16 names for elevation as judges in Bombay, Gujarat, Orissa and Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

In its meeting held on September 29, the Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers A L Pansare, S C More, U S Joshi-Phalke, and B P Deshpande as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Besides, it recommended names of advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra as judges of the Orissa High Court.

In another decision, the top court's Collegium approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

It also recommended the name of advocate Sandeep Moudgil, for appointment as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

