SC collegium recommended 80 names for appointment as HC judges in last one year: Kiren Rijiju

The Centre on Thursday said that the Supreme Court collegium recommended 80 names for appointment as judges of various high courts in the last one year, of which 45 judges were appointed and the remaining proposals are under various stages of processing.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, said that India has 25 high courts with a sanctioned strength of 1,098 judges. The latest working strength stands at 645 -- a shortfall of 453 judges.

Between July 1, 2020 and July 15, 2021, the Supreme Court collegium made 80 recommendations for appointment of judges in various high courts and of which 45 judges were appointed.

Allahabad High Court has 66 vacancies for judges' posts, which is highest among all high courts, followed by Calcutta with 41 vacancies, and Karnataka High Court with 15 vacancies at present, said the Minister in his reply.

Filling up of vacancies in the high courts is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process between the Executive and the Judiciary. It requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities both at the state and central-level, he noted.

“While every effort is made to fill up the existing vacancies expeditiously, vacancies of judges in high courts do keep on arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges and also due to increase in the strength of judges," the minister observed.

For the Allahabad HC, the collegium recommended 11 names and seven appointments were notified. In case of the Delhi HC, two appointments were notified while the collegium had recommended six names.

Eight names were recommended by the SC collegium for the Calcutta High Courts, but no appointment was notified in that one year period.