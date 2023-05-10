SC collegium recommends advocate Arun Kumar as judge of Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has recommended 51-year-old advocate Arun Kumar's appointment as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, said it considered the proposal on January 17, 2023 but deferred recommending the elevation of Kumar in view of a report of the Intelligence Bureau.

However, on May 3, 2023, the Department of Justice forwarded to the Supreme Court a report dated February 1, 2023 of the Intelligence Bureau stating it does not have any inputs in addition to those tendered earlier.

In a statement uploaded on the Supreme Court website, the collegium said while three consultee judges positively opined about the suitability of Kumar, another consultee judge did not express any opinion.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendation. The candidate is about 51 years of age and fulfils the income criterion. He has put in over 25 years of practice at the Bar and has experience of conducting wide range of cases before the High Court in constitution, civil and revenue jurisdiction.

"Having regard to the above aspects and bearing in mind that the Intelligence Bureau has no additional / specific inputs or verifiable material, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that the candidate is eminently fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," the collegium said recommending Kumar's elevation to judgeship.