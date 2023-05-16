Collegium recommends Mishra, Viswanathan as SC judges

SC collegium recommends AP CJ Mishra, senior advocate K V Viswanathan for elevation as apex court judges

The five-member collegium said the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 19:08 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the names of Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate K V Viswanathan as judges of the apex court.

If the recommendation of the collegium is accepted by the government, Viswanathan, upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, will become the Chief Justice of India and remain in the post till May 25, 2031.

Also Read | Vacation benches to conduct hearing through hybrid mode, fresh matters will also be heard: CJI

The five-member collegium said the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and is currently functioning with 32.

Two Supreme Court judges-Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah- have retired in the last two days.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K M Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna, noted in its resolution that four more vacancies are going to arise by the second week of July and the working strength of judges will come down to 28.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Andhra Pradesh
D Y Chandrachud

Related videos

What's Brewing

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

 