SC Collegium recommends appointment of 20 HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has recommended the appointment of 20 judges in five high courts across the country.

In separate recommendations passed on Wednesday and Thursday, the three-judge Collegium considered the names of 35 persons for appointment as judges. It rejected 12 names and deferred its decision on three others.

For appointment as Calcutta HC judges, the Collegium recommended names of advocates Jaytosh Majumdar, Amitesh Banerjee, Raja Basu Chowdhury, Smt Lapita Banerji and Sakya Sen.

Of eight recommendations, the Collegium found advocates Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Suvir Sehgal, Girish Agnihotri, Alka Sarin, and Kamal Sehgal, as suitable for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Among the names of nine advocates, the Collegium selected only Mahendra Goyal and Farzand Ali for appointment as judges in Rajasthan High Court.

Of the four and the three names of advocates for appointment as judges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts, the Collegium recommended R Raghunandan Rao, Battu Devanand, D Ramesh and N Jayasurya and T Vinod Kumar, A Abhishek Reddy and K Lakshman respectively.