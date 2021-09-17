SC Collegium recommends appointment of 8 Chief Justices for HCs

In a major decision, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of regular Chief Justices in eight High Courts.

According to sources, Justice Rajesh Bindal, acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, will be appointed as chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Bindal was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on April 29, after the Assembly polls in West Bengal.

He was caught in the standoff between the Trinamool Congress and the Centre after elections in West Bengal.

Justice Akil Kureshi, who is currently Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, will be recommended to head Rajasthan High Court, while Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty will go to Tripura High Court as Chief Justice.

Justice Kureshi originally belonged to the Gujarat High Court. Earlier, the Collegium could not reach a consensus on his elevation to the top court. The deadlock on the appointment of judges in the top court ended after the retirement of Justice R F Nariman on August 12.

In the latest developments, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has also decided on transfers of over two dozen judges from various High Courts.

At present, eight High Courts -- Allahabad, Calcutta, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana -- have acting Chief Justices.

The Collegium, which took the decisions on Thursday evening, is yet to make formal announcements in this regard.

On September 3, as many as 68 recommendations including 10 women, were made for appointment as High Court judges.

However, the decisions are still pending with the Centre.

Ending 22-month hiatus, the Collegium had on August 18 recommended for appointment of nine judges to the top court, which were cleared by the Centre within two weeks.

Check out latest videos from DH: