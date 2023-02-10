SC Collegium recommends appointment of Chief Justices of 5 HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday issued recommendation for appointment of Chief Justices of High Courts of Allahabad, Calcutta, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Manipur.

Justice Pritinker Diwaker has been approved as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad as current Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal was on January 31 recommended for elevation as judge of the Supreme Court.

In another statement, the Collegium, which headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph, resolved to recommend the appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.

The Collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice Sonia G Gokani, Judge, High Court of Gujarat, as the Chief Justice of the High Court. The Collegium by its resolution on January 31, had recommended the elevation of Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Collegium also recommended that Justice Ramesh Sinha be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh, after the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on March 10, 2023.

In yet another decision, the Collegium recommended the appointment of Justice T S Sivagnanam as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, on the retirement of Justice Prakash Shrivastava.