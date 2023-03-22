SC Collegium recommends names of 4 district judges for appointment as Madras HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended the names of four district judges for appointment as judges of the Madras High Court.

The collegium, which comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph, recommended the names of R Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, Chinnasamy Kumarappan, and K Rajasekar.

The resolution dated March 21 stated that the recommendation made by the High Court Collegium on August 10, 2022, for the appointment of the four judicial officers as judges of the Madras High Court has the concurrence of the chief minister and the governor of Tamil Nadu.

The file was received from the Department of Justice on January 5, 2023, it said.

"In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above-named judicial officers for elevation to the high court, in terms of the memorandum of procedure, this collegium has consulted the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Madras High Court," the resolution stated.

In another resolution, the collegium reiterated its earlier recommendation dated July 25, 2022, for the appointment of Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Brar as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.