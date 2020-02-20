SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Malimath

SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Malimath to Uttarakhand High Cout

DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2020, 20:37pm ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 20:47pm ist

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for transfer of Justice Ravi Malimath from Karnataka High Court to Uttarakhand High Court.

The Chief Justice of India-headed body had on February 12 decided to transfer of Justice S Muralidhar, a judge of Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Ranjit V More, a judge of the Bombay HC judge to Meghalaya HC.

On Thursday, lawyers in Delhi High Court abstained from work in protest against the decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar, who is at number three in seniority of judges.

Justice Muralidhar would be at number two in seniority in Punjab and Haryana HC.

 

 

