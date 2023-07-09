Collegium recommends transfer of Sam Koshy to T'gana HC

SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Sam Koshy to Telangana HC

Justice Koshy had sought his transfer out of the state of Chhattisgarh.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 21:55 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Sunday recommended transferring Chhattisgarh High Court judge P Sam Koshy to the Telangana High Court. The collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, took the decision at a meeting held on Sunday.

Justice Koshy had sought his transfer out of the state of Chhattisgarh. 

Acceding to his request, on July 5, the collegium proposed his transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

"Mr Justice Koshy has, however, requested for a transfer to any High Court other than the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Mr Justice Koshy has volunteered for a transfer out of Chhattisgarh.

"On reconsideration of the recommendation made by this Collegium yesterday, the Collegium resolves to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court for the State of Telangana, instead of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh," the collegium said in a resolution.

It said it is recommending the transfer of Justice Koshy to the Telangana High Court bearing in mind that this would enrich the composition of that high court.

Supreme Court
India News
Telangana
Telangana High Court
SC Collegium

