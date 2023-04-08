SC committee better than JPC: Pawar 

Hours after Sharad Pawar’s statement that the United States-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on the Adani Group seemed to be a "targetted attack” creating fissures in the Opposition ranks and files, the NCP supremo said that a Supreme Court monitored probe in the Adani case was better than a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

“(Though) my party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that an SC-monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday.

Pawar, a former four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-term union minister, said that he did not praise or support Adani but merely stated facts.

"When we attacked the government of the day (earlier) we would name Tata Birla. Now we don't take these names. But Tatas have contributed to the development of the country…more than Adani Ambani, people are facing more important issues like unemployment, price rise and problems of farmers,” he said.

In the Hindenburg report, Pawar said: “I don't know what is Hindenburg Research…except that it is a foreign company….One foreign company takes a position about the situation in the country. We should decide how much focus should be on this.”

Oppn unity not affected: Sanjay Raut

Reacting to Pawar's statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut said that the Opposition unity or for that matter within the Maha Vikas Aghadi is not affected. “Be it (West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee or NCP (supremo Sharad Pawar), there could be different opinions about Adani, but that will not lead to cracks in (opposition) unity in Maharashtra or in the country,” he said.

Pawar's personal opinion: Patole

State Congress President Nana Patole said that Pawar' statement is a personal opinion. "The Congress wants a JPC and would continue to demand...what Pawar saheb said is his personal opinion," Patole said.

What Pawar said is our stand: Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar said once Sharad Pawar has made his stand clear that there is no issue discussing it. "Pawar saheb is our supreme leader...the stand that he has taken is our stand...there is no point discussing," he said.