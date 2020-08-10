SC decides to continue with 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to continue with the 2009 contempt case against activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan for allegations of corruption among former CJIs.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra rejected an explanation, including regret by Bhushan, for his 2009 interview with Tehelka magazine, wherein he accused eight out of 16 former Chief Justices of India of corruption.

The court fixed August 17 as the date for further consideration on the matter. Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, father of Bhushan had sought intervention on the matter. He submitted the matter should be heard when physical courts hearing is resumed.

On August 4, Bhushan had refused to tender apology but he had expressed regret, "if his statement caused hurt to judges or their family members and if it was misunderstood to lower the reputation of the judiciary".

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, had earlier observed that any statement of corruption in the judiciary per se would amount to contempt.

The court had said that there was a thin line between free speech and contempt.

In his statement on August 4, Bhushan said he had used the word corruption in a wide sense meaning lack of propriety. "I did not mean only financial corruption or deriving any pecuniary advantage. If what I have said caused hurt to any of them or to their families in any way, I regret the same. I unreservedly state that I support the institution of the judiciary and especially the Supreme Court," he said.

Bhushan is facing another Suo Motu criminal contempt for two tweets issued in June on the role of four CJIs in "destruction of democracy" and current CJI riding a high-end bike and shutting the Supreme Court. The same bench had reserved its judgement in this separate matter.