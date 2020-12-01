SC decides to examine plea for action against Andhra Pradesh CM for going public on charges against judges

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to examine a plea that sought 'suitable action' against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for 'misusing his office' by accusing top court and HC judges of unfair dealing with cases concerning the state.

The CM, through his officer, had gone public with his October 6 letter to the Chief Justice of India on October 10, in this regard.

On Tuesday, a bench presided over by Justice S K Kaul ordered to tag a PIL filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Singh with a matter pending in the top court.

The bench, however, dismissed a PIL by another advocate G S Mani, for removal of the CM and CBI inquiry into allegations made by him, saying it was not maintainable.

As Mani said there were allegations against a sitting SC judge, the bench told him, "If you want an in-house enquiry, let Chief Justice take a call as the letter has been addressed to him."

When Mani said that statements were in public domain, the court pulled him up, saying, "You pick up something from the newspaper and file whatever you want. This is not how it is done."

Counsel for another petitioner, Singh said the Supreme Court in E M S Namboodaripad case, had said a chief minister cannot make such statements.

The court, without issuing notice, ordered to tag Singh's petition with a pending special leave petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in which the gag order passed by the HC was modified on November 25.

The pending matter arose out of the HC's September 15 interim order which prohibited publication of news with regard to the registration of an FIR, in any electronic, print or social media on alleged corruption and illegal land transactions in shifting of state capital to Amravati.

Advocate Singh sought a direction against Reddy not to make 'frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations against the institution of judiciary and judges'. He claimed Reddy committed contempt of court by levelling allegations as the prohibitory order was passed by the Andhra Pradesh HC on September 15 in this regard.