SC declares extension granted to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal and invalid

The Supreme Court has declared the extension granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal and invalid, in view of previous mandamus by the top court against his continuance to the post.
Mishra, however, can continue till July 31, 2023, the court said.
At the same time, the top court has upheld the validity of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act 2021, which allowed the extension of the term of the Director of the Enforcement of Directorate up to five years.
This is a developing story.
More to follow.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12
Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt
Speak Out: July 11, 2023
Bengal poll violence unacceptable
Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days
Why China’s young people are not getting married
UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day