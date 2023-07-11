SC declares extension granted to ED chief invalid

SC declares extension granted to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal and invalid

Mishra, however, can continue till July 31, 2023, the court said.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 14:25 ist
Sanjay Mishra. Credit: Twitter/ ANI

The Supreme Court has declared the extension granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal and invalid, in view of previous mandamus by the top court against his continuance to the post.

Mishra, however, can continue till July 31, 2023, the court said.

At the same time, the top court has upheld the validity of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act 2021, which allowed the extension of the term of the Director of the Enforcement of Directorate up to five years.

This is a developing story.

More to follow.

