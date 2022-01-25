SC declines plea for extension of 6,000 NGO licences under FCRA

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a plea to allow the continuation of FCRA licences of nearly 6,000 NGOs, which were only valid till September end last year, as the Centre questioned keenness of Houston based association for it.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, said: “If those 6,000 NGOs have not applied under the present regime, they have chosen not to continue in the current regime”.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the US-based NGO Global Peace Initiative, submitted that there are thousands of NGOs, which are doing good work for the society.

To the plea, a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, if he has got instructions in the matter.

Mehta, for his part, submitted nearly 11,000 NGOs got the relief as they applied for Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences renewal within the cut-off date.

He said the government was well aware of the situation and sought to know the purpose behind the PIL.

"Why is a Houston-based person so interested in Chhattisgarh. We are here for them,” he said.

On this, Hedge said that nearly 6,000 NGOs have not applied.

The bench, however, said that the petitioner can move a representation before the authorities concerned, which may consider the suggestions.

“In the light of this stand taken by the authorities, we don't intend to pass any interim order as prayed. If the petitioners have any other suggestion, they may file a representation before the authorities which may be considered on its own merits by the authorities,” the bench said.

The petition, filed by the NGO and others, challenged the central government's decision to refuse renewal of FCRA licences of close to 6,000 NGOs.

The plea claimed the work done by the NGOs helped millions of Indians.

"The sudden and arbitrary cancellation of FCRA registration of thousands of these NGOs violates the rights of the organisations, their workers as well as the millions of Indians who they serve. This is especially relevant at a time when the country is facing the third wave of the Covid-19 virus," it said.

