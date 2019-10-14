SC declines plea for linking Aadhaar with social media

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL for linking of Aadhaar with social media accounts to end the menace of fake news and messages and to weed out ghost users.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant, however, allowed petitioner, Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to approach the high court.

“Everything does not need to come to the Supreme Court. The issue is before the Madras High Court, you can go over there,” the bench told senior advocate Anupam Lal Das, representing the petitioner.

The apex court is separately examining a plea by Facebook for transferring a similar plea pending in the Madras, as well as other high courts. The Tamil Nadu government had opposed it saying the high court was not examining the linking of Aadhaar with the social media accounts but was considering the non-cooperation of such platforms in solving criminal cases.

Referring to the pending matter, the bench said, "We have (yet) not decided whether we are transferring it here."

In his plea, Upadhyay sought a direction to link Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts with Aadhaar to weed out duplicate, fake and ghost accounts.

He contended fake Twitter handles and Facebook accounts were not only used to promote casteism communalism and separatism but those also endangered fraternity, unity and national integration, which was the root cause of many riots.

“It is necessary to state that many people use fake Twitter handles and Facebook accounts for personal interests such as gaining financial income from one candidate and blackmailing his opponents during elections,” he claimed.