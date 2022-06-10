SC declines plea for special NEET-PG 2021 counselling

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 10 2022, 11:02 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court has declined a plea seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 vacant seats in NEET-PG 2021, saying that the quality of medical education cannot be compromised. The apex court said granting relief now may affect medical education and health.

More to follow...

