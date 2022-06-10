SC declines plea for special NEET-PG 2021 counselling

SC declines plea for special round of NEET-PG 2021 counselling

The top court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2022, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 11:38 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET-PG-21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for All India Quota.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.

The top court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education and public health.

"When a conscious decision has been taken by the UOI and MCC for not conducting any special stray rounds of counselling, it cannot be considered arbitrary," the bench said.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had informed the top court on Wednesday that it has concluded four rounds of online counselling for NEET-PG-21 and it cannot fill 1,456 seats by conducting a special stray round of counselling as the software stands closed.

The petitions had been filed by doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and concluded on May 7 by the MCC post the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
NEET Exam
NEET 2021

What's Brewing

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

 