SC declines stay on NLSIU decision on 25% students through Karnataka domicile reservation

The Supreme Court on Friday declined a stay on a decision by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore to horizontally reserve 25% of seats for students domiciled in Karnataka.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat refused to suspend the NLSIU's decision and posted the matter for further hearing on August 2.

Karnataka government has earlier moved the top court challenging the High Court judgment which had struck down the 25% domicile reservation introduced at the university.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing of a candidate, sought a stay on the NLSIU notification giving effect to the reservation policy.

After hearing arguments in the matter, the bench refused to stay the notification. Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya represented NLSIU in the matter.

The university, earlier this week, announced the implementation of the domicile reservation from the academic year 2021-22, as part of its inclusion and expansion plan approved in April/May this year.

The Karnataka High Court, in September last year, had quashed the NLSIU Amendment Act, 2020, through which 25% reservation was introduced for students domiciled in the state.

The High Court had held that the NLSIU Amendment Act was ultra vires and contrary to the provisions of the parent NLSIU Act. The court had said that state government did not have the power to introduce domicile reservation at the university.

The state government has challenged this High Court judgment in the top court, claiming that the High Court erred in observing that NLSIU is not a state institution and that it is not within its control.

Check out DH latest videos: