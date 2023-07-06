SC declines to consider PIL against 'Pradhan Patis'

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider a PIL seeking a direction to set up a committee to do away with the practice of husbands running village local bodies through proxies including their wives who contested elections from posts reserved for women.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that the issue was real, but it was a part of an evolutionary process in India when it came to increasing the participation of women in governance.

The practice is referred to as ‘pradhan patis’ (husbands of village heads) in North India and is commonplace in several rural areas.

Petitioner Mundona Rural Development Foundation sought a direction for forming a committee to suggest solutions on this issue.

“It is for the executive, to form any committee. This is complete interference in the executive’s affairs. The women are willingly lending their shoulders to such a scenario. What can be done by us?" the bench asked the counsel.

The counsel said despite 30 years having passed since a law was introduced to reserve seats for women, it was still not being implemented in practice in its true spirit.

“There are husbands standing by proxy. Even we are at a loss. There are too many departments to be sending representations to," the petitioner's counsel said.

The bench allowed the petitioner to send a representation to the Union government and disposed of the PIL, saying it was not the court’s function to form a committee to address such issues.