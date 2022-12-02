SC declines to consider PIL for law against racial discrimination 

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a PIL for amending the provisions of the Indian Penal Code in order to check racial discrimination against North East Indians, saying every problem does not justify the court stepping in as the matter fell within the remit of the Parliament.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the plea by Jyoti Zongluju who sought direction for including Geography, History, Demography, Culture, and Heritage of North East India. The plea also sought for directions to YouTube to remove users engaged in racial discrimination against North East Indians.

The petitioner contended that the Justice J S Verma committee recommended amendments to the IPC offences under section 153 and 509A, but nothing was done and that the people from the North East continued to face racial discrimination.

The bench said that while framing a law is a matter of statutory discretion of the Parliament, insertion of chapters is a matter of the education policy. The bench added that the petitioner has to move the police for pulling down YouTube videos.

Every ill in society does not justify the court stepping in, the court said. "The petitioner has to move the members of Parliament for amending provisions of the IPC. The other issue fell within domain of education policy."