SC declines to consider PIL to check use of dubious means for religious conversion

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a PIL for a direction to the Centre and States to control black magic, superstition and religious conversion undertaken through gifts and monetary benefits to the vulnerable people.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy expressed their displeasure with the plea and warned petitioner, BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay that the court would impose heavy cost if he argued on it.

The top court said there is no reason why a person above 18 years of age can't be allowed to choose his or her religion.

The court also termed the plea as publicity interest litigation.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, preferred to withdraw the petition on strong observations made by the court.

