Covid-19 cannot be grounds for delaying Bihar polls: SC

SC declines to consider plea against Bihar Assembly polls

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Aug 28 2020, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 12:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL for a direction to the Election Commission to postpone Bihar Legislative Assembly polls, expected in October 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and flood in the state.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the Election Commission can take necessary precautions and consider everything.

The court termed the petition by Avinash Thakur premature and misconceived.

"Covid-19 can't be ground for postponement of elections, especially when even a notification for polls has not been issued," the bench said.

Bihar polls are due in October 2020 to elect 243-member Assembly.

Bihar
Supreme Court
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

