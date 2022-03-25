SC declines to consider plea against PM Cares Fund

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea against the Allahabad High Court's order which had rejected a challenge to the validity of the PM CARES Fund and the PM National Relief Fund.

A bench of L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai asked the petitioner to approach the High Court with a review petition, if he felt all the issues raised in the matter were not considered by it.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for petitioner-advocate Divy Pal Singh, claimed the High Court has dismissed the writ petition, relying upon a previous judgement of the apex court in the case of NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation'.

"You go and file a review. Let us have the benefit of the High Court order," the bench said.

After arguing for a while, Kamat preferred to withdraw the plea to file a review petition in the High Court.

In his contention, Kamat submitted the plea before the High Court had challenged validity of the funds and sought disclosure of money received.

The plea contended the PMNRF, a public charitable trust, was created on January 24, 1948. After the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950 as per Entry 10 of the Concurrent List in the seventh Schedule, funds were prescribed to be created only by the force of law.

Later, in 2005 when the Disaster Management Act was enacted, the National Disaster Relief Fund was created and the PMNRF lost its utility.

However, on March 28, 2020, during the pandemic, the central government created a public charitable trust, PM CARES Fund, without passing any legislation to that effect. The scrutiny of this trust was also taken out of the purview of the RTI Act, 2005.

The PM CARES Fund, in effect, substituted a statutory fund i e, the NDRF, thus weakening the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it claimed.

