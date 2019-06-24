SC declines to consider plea by Haj tour operators

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to issue any direction to the Union government on a plea by the Federation of Haj Private Tour Operators of India against a condition imposed on Haj Group Organisers to charge extra for additional quota of 10,000 seats allocated to them of pilgrims to Mecca and Medina.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai noted that most of the concerns of the tour operators have been addressed by the Union government's Ministry of Minority Affairs following a meeting on June 20 held at the instance of the top court.

A circular issued by the Ministry on June 21, which stated, among others, that the Haj Group Organisers may make adjustment within the overall package rate. The court, however, granted liberty to the federation to make a fresh plea in future if they feel aggrieved with the conditions in the Haj policy, 2019-23.

The court had on June 18 asked the Centre's Ministry of Minority Affairs to hold a meeting with representatives of the petitioner's organisation to resolve the matter.

The plea was made before the court by senior advocate Salman Khursheed and Suleiman M Khan, appearing for the Federation of Haj PTO of India for withdrawal of the condition, terming it as “arbitrary and unreasonable”.

The federation claimed the government acted against the interest of Haj pilgrims as well as private tour operators and Haj Group Organisers by subsequently incorporating a condition in the policy-2019-23 on June 3 by directing that them to charge additional quota of 10,000 seats allotted to them at the applicable rates of Haj Committee of India.

It said this was contrary to the spirit and purpose the original policy for Haj-2013-17, extended for Haj-2018 as well, formulated and approved by the apex court by its judgment dated on April 16, 2013 in the case titled as 'Union of India Versus Rafique Shaikh Bhikan'.

The overall quota for India after allocation of additional pilgrims by Saudi Arabia has become two Lakh seats.