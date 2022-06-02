SC declines to hear urgent plea related to appointment of BU VC

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider urgently a plea related to the appointment of Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli rejected a plea for an urgent hearing in the matter, though a counsel cited a fresh notification issued on May 20 inviting applications for the post.

Senior advocate Pinky Anand opposed the plea for immediate hearing, contending it was an attempt to do forum shopping as previously a bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud had declined a similar plea and posted the matter for hearing on July 15.

The bench then posted the matter for consideration after the summer vacation.

Notably, the top court had earlier decided to take up the matter on Thursday, June 2. But the top court's cause list did not include the case in the scheduled list of hearings of cases.

Advocate Farheen Penwale on behalf of Dr Sangamesh Patil had then sought a direction to vacate an earlier order of the top court which allowed the present Vice-Chancellor, Prof KR Venugopal, to continue on his post.

Prof Venugopal had earlier approached the top court, questioning the validity of the March 16, 2021 order by the Karnataka High Court.

The HC's division bench had then upheld the order of a single bench which had quashed Prof Venugopal's appointment as VC of the varsity.

The top court had on April 4 stayed the High Court's order.

In his plea, Patil claimed that since he was recommended by the Chief Minister, he should have been appointed as Vice-Chancellor.