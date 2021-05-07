SC declines to interfere with order to supply 1200 MT oxygen to Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's May 5 order to the Centre to supply 1200 MT of oxygen to the State, saying we can't leave people in lurch there.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said said the High Court can't remain silent to the needs of the people, reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court rejected the contention by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre that if the High Courts started giving directions for oxygen supply, it would become unworkable and would finally lead to chaos.

"It was extraordinarily and calibrated exercise of judicial power, the Court said.

It also noted the Karnataka government had projected 1800 MT oxygen if cases climbed to 3.95 lakh. It is 4.95 lakh cases as of May 5 and the minimum requirement is 1100 MT. So, the HC order was well-calibrated and thought-out, the bench said.

Mehta, for his part, maintained that the government will have to take a holistic approach in the matter.

"We want to avoid grave injustice to people. Judges are also humans. They must have have seen deaths at Kalaburagi and other places. Please understand the human aspect," the bench told Mehta.

"We have told you that a committee is being formed (to assess the need of oxygen) but till then we cannot ask High Courts to shut their eyes," the bench said, declining to entertain the Centre's petition.

In its plea, the Centre claimed that the Karnataka High Court's order would have a "cascading effect resulting into total collapse of the system" in the fight against the pandemic.

It said the High Court's order was to be set aside as it "would ultimately lead to mismanagement of resources and create a further chaotic environment in an already overburdened system".

On May 5, the Karnataka High Court had asked the State government to send an immediate representation to the Centre with a projected estimate of oxygen requirement for a week. Till it was done, the oxygen supply cap should be raised to 1200 MT per day with immediate effect, it had ordered.