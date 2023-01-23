SC declines to make public answer sheets of candidates in judiciary exam in MP

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to make public answer sheets of candidates who appeared in the district judiciary examination in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala said such a move was 'extremely dangerous' and likely to be misused.

“This will be extremely dangerous. These coaching classes fellows will get hold of the answer sheets… You can't give answer sheets to whoever wants…."

“We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution. The Special Leave Petition is accordingly dismissed,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing the plea filed by NGO Advocate Union for Democracy and Social Justice.

The plea sought directions for uploading answer sheets and adopting a transparent process in the recruitment of judicial officers.

The petition said that the selection process for the appointment of civil judges and additional district judges should be transparent and fair.