SC junks plea to make public judges exam answer sheets

SC declines to make public answer sheets of candidates in judiciary exam in MP

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala said such a move was 'extremely dangerous' and likely to be misused

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 21:40 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to make public answer sheets of candidates who appeared in the district judiciary examination in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala said such a move was 'extremely dangerous' and likely to be misused.

“This will be extremely dangerous. These coaching classes fellows will get hold of the answer sheets… You can't give answer sheets to whoever wants…."

“We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution. The Special Leave Petition is accordingly dismissed,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing the plea filed by NGO Advocate Union for Democracy and Social Justice.

The plea sought directions for uploading answer sheets and adopting a transparent process in the recruitment of judicial officers.

The petition said that the selection process for the appointment of civil judges and additional district judges should be transparent and fair.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court
India News

What's Brewing

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

 