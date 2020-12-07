SC declines to quash FIRs against journalist Amish Devgan for remark against Sufi saint

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to quash multiple FIRs lodged against journalist Amish Devgan for his remark on Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during a TV debate.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna, however, extended interim protection from arrest, granted to him earlier, and ordered transfer of all FIRs to Ajmer.

Justice Khanna pronounced the judgement on behalf of the bench.

Devgan has already tendered his apology for his inadvertent remark using the name of 'Chishti' in place of 'Khilji' and calling him 'lootera' (plunderer). The TV debate show 'Aar Par' was telecast on June 15.

In his writ petition, Devgan sought a direction to club multiple cases and transfer those to a court in the National Capital Region.

He faced cases in Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The court had initially granted him protection on June 26.