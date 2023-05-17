SC defers hearing on CBI's plea against D K Shivakumar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred its hearing to July 14 on the CBI's plea against the Karnataka HC's order which granted an interim stay on the probe into disproportionate assets by Congress state president D K Shivakumar.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol adjourned the hearing as senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for D K Shivakumar submitted the matter is coming up before High Court on Tuesday.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju on behalf of the CBI submitted that the agency may be prejudiced if the interim order continued.
Singhvi, for his part, said the plea by the CBI was filed due to Karnataka Assembly elections.
On this, the bench said, "At least, for two and three days, some publicity is avoided."
On this, the bench granted liberty to the CBI and Shivakumar to approach the top court's vacation bench in case of any exigency.
On February 10, 2023, the High Court stayed the probe against the leader by way of an interim order.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way
'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled
Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future
Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism
Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game
Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets
US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music
Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh