SC defers hearing on CBI's plea against D K Shivakumar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred its hearing to July 14 on the CBI's plea against the Karnataka HC's order which granted an interim stay on the probe into disproportionate assets by Congress state president D K Shivakumar.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol adjourned the hearing as senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for D K Shivakumar submitted the matter is coming up before High Court on Tuesday.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju on behalf of the CBI submitted that the agency may be prejudiced if the interim order continued.

Singhvi, for his part, said the plea by the CBI was filed due to Karnataka Assembly elections.

On this, the bench said, "At least, for two and three days, some publicity is avoided."

On this, the bench granted liberty to the CBI and Shivakumar to approach the top court's vacation bench in case of any exigency.

On February 10, 2023, the High Court stayed the probe against the leader by way of an interim order.