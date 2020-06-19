SC directs for setting up experts panel for inspection, supervision of govt hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday (June 19) directed all States to immediately constitute a team of doctors and other experts for inspection, supervision, and guidance of government and other hospitals, dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said the panel may inspect and supervise the hospitals in the State and issue necessary directions for the improvement.

The court directed the Chief Secretary of each State to ensure that such committees are immediately constituted and start their works within a period of seven days.

The court was dealing with Suo Motu matter related to the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of the dead bodies. It directed for installing CCTV cameras at Covid dedicated hospitals, allowing one attendant of the patient, among others. It directed the Centre to issue directions to States, prescribing a reasonable rates for Covid-19 tests.

It ordered Chief Secretaries of all States to take steps regarding the installation of CCTV Cameras in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals where patients were taking treatment to facilitate the management of such patients.

The court also ordered all COVID-19-dedicated hospitals to permit one willing attendant of the patient in the hospital premise, and create a helpdesk accessible physically as well as by telephone from where well being of patients admitted in the hospitals can be enquired.

It also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate directions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to all States and Union Territories to uniformly follow the revised discharge policy issued on May 8.

During the hearing, the court pulled up the Maharashtra government for not sharing COVID-19 test reports with the patients and relatives, saying "We have no doubt that the States and all concerned shall supply a copy of the report of the patient to him or his relatives and the hospital".

The bench also appreciated the submissions that the number of tests in Delhi would be increased by up to 18,000 per day by June 20.

"Every organisation, every individual should be more than ready to know about shortcomings, lapses and it is only after knowing one’s shortcomings and deficiencies, remedial actions can be taken," the bench said.

The court said the Delhi government should be more vigilant in knowing about the deficiency and lapses in the functioning of the hospitals and patient's care and take immediate and remedial steps to redeem the miseries of patients, and the public who needs medical care and help.